In last trading session, Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) saw 1,029,686 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.98 trading at -$0.16 or -1.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $837.37 Million. That closing price of SRG’s stock is at a discount of -205.07% from its 52-week high price of $45.7 and is indicating a premium of 66.62% from its 52-week low price of $5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 935.77 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.42 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Seritage Growth Properties (SRG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.06%, in the last five days SRG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 03 when the stock touched $15.97- price level, adding 6.2% to its value on the day. Seritage Growth Properties’s shares saw a change of -62.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.54% in past 5-day. Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) showed a performance of 62.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.94 Million shares which calculate 11.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +6.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 6.81% for stock’s current value.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 19.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.98% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 109.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 204 institutions for Seritage Growth Properties that are currently holding shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at SRG for having 4.86 Million shares of worth $55.35 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 12.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dalal Street, Llc, which was holding about 4.73 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $53.96 Million.

On the other hand, Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1224700 shares of worth $13.96 Million or 3.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.2 Million shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $12.7 Million in the company or a holder of 3.11% of company’s stock.