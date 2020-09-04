In last trading session, Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) saw 1,438,951 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.9 trading at -$0.17 or -4.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $343.23 Million. That closing price of FBIO’s stock is at a discount of -7.18% from its 52-week high price of $4.18 and is indicating a premium of 73.33% from its 52-week low price of $1.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.26 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.22 in the current quarter.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.29%, in the last five days FBIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the stock touched $4.18-6 price level, adding 6.69% to its value on the day. Fortress Biotech, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 51.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.82% in past 5-day. Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) showed a performance of 34.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.5 Million shares which calculate 1.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 151.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +387.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 28.21% for stock’s current value.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.36 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.7 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $9.77 Million and $11.13 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 16.3% while estimating it to be 14.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 56.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 43.4%