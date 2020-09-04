In recent trading session, BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) saw 1,128,687 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.38 trading at -$0.02 or -0.84% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $143.09 Million. That current trading price of BLU’s stock is at a discount of -405.46% from its 52-week high price of $12.03 and is indicating a premium of 3.36% from its 52-week low price of $2.3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.09 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.27 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.84%, in the last five days BLU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 03 when the stock touched $2.55-7 price level, adding 7.25% to its value on the day. BELLUS Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of -68.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.78% in past 5-day. BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) showed a performance of -12.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.18 Million shares which calculate 0.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 158.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +320.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 21.85% for stock’s current value.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -37.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -168.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%