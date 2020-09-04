Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) had launched a Superdigital App in April this year. In just 5 months of launch, the app has succeeded to add more than 100,000 users. The complete digital solution has attracted more and more customers every month since then. Several factors contributed to the growth in take up of the 100% digital innovation. Those include its features like simple to use and quick connectivity and biometric authentication. And no doubt COVID-19 impact also pushed the customers to shift on digital modes.

In first five months of the year, only 34 thousand accounts have been opened by all the banks in the country. And that should also be considered while reviewing the success of Superdigital’s fast pace growth.

As Fintech of Banco Santander, Superdigital was developed to provide a leading financial solution in Chile. This would also be helpful in bringing masses to the country’s financial system. The app works as a banking as well as social ecosystem. People use the app to purchase and make payments online. They also use the app to chat with contacts and can also make payments to them. The app provides customers with ease of transferring funds to any bank account nationwide. Clients are also able to send money to ATMs to withdraw cash. They can also pool money with contacts, make or split payments and can also top-up cellphones through the app.

Superdigital is also helping clients through virtual cards to make purchases online and pay for those products also online. Those virtual cards can also be used on local as well as international apps for payments. All this eliminates the need of having credit card to shop online. In this way, app has been providing nearly 4 million clients with an access to the financial services as an attractive alternative.