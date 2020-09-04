In last trading session, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) saw 1,499,388 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.68 trading at -$0.27 or -4.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $498.24 Million. That closing price of APTO’s stock is at a discount of -62.85% from its 52-week high price of $9.25 and is indicating a premium of 67.96% from its 52-week low price of $1.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.22 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 908.92 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.54%, in the last five days APTO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the stock touched $6.16-7 price level, adding 7.79% to its value on the day. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.48% in past 5-day. Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) showed a performance of 9.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.05 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +128.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 58.45% for stock’s current value.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 39.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%