For The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $493.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.76% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $182 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $600. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +35.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -58.82% for stock’s current value.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 54.16% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 17.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%