In last trading session, Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) saw 5,457,817 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.8 trading at $0.4 or 2.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $664.12 Million. That closing price of LCA’s stock is at a discount of -5.77% from its 52-week high price of $17.77 and is indicating a premium of 47.5% from its 52-week low price of $8.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.92 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.44%, in the last five days LCA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 03 when the stock touched $17.80- price level, adding 5.62% to its value on the day. Landcadia Holdings II, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 70.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.67% in past 5-day. Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) showed a performance of 47.5% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.04 Million shares which calculate 0.36 days to cover the short interests.

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (LCA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.69% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35 institutions for Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at LCA for having 2.16 Million shares of worth $35.33 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Magnetar Financial LLC, which was holding about 1.23 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.06 Million.

On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 374499 shares of worth $6.12 Million or 1.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 200Thousand shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.96 Million in the company or a holder of 0.63% of company’s stock.