In recent trading session, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) saw 10,034,546 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $276.16 trading at -$6.34 or -2.24% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $755.77 Billion. That current trading price of BABA’s stock is at a discount of -8.27% from its 52-week high price of $299 and is indicating a premium of 41.45% from its 52-week low price of $161.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.99 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.23 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.24%, in the last five days BABA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the stock touched $299 price level, adding 8.69% to its value on the day. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s shares saw a change of 28.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.53% in past 5-day. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) showed a performance of 4.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 36.84 Million shares which calculate 2.27 days to cover the short interests.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alibaba Group Holding Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +38.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.19% while that of industry is 4.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 15.1% in the current quarter and calculating -83.2% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 35.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

27 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $23Billion for the same. And 25 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $30.2 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $14.97 Billion and $20.3 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 53.7% while estimating it to be 48.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 42.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 67.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.32%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 48.8% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.4%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2620 institutions for Alibaba Group Holding Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at BABA for having 90.97 Million shares of worth $19.62 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 3.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 67.6 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.58 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 30668078 shares of worth $6.22 Billion or 1.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24.94 Million shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $5.05 Billion in the company or a holder of 0.93% of company’s stock.