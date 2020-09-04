In last trading session, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) saw 1,414,095 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.65 trading at -$0.71 or -6.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $815.75 Million. That closing price of TRIL’s stock is at a discount of -19.69% from its 52-week high price of $11.55 and is indicating a premium of 97.51% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.01 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.9 in the current quarter.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.85%, in the last five days TRIL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 31 when the stock touched $11.55- price level, adding 16.45% to its value on the day. Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 836.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.21% in past 5-day. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) showed a performance of 31.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.18 Million shares which calculate 2.54 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.35% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +55.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -17.1% for stock’s current value.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -26.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%