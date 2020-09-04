In last trading session, Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE) saw 1,037,956 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.08 trading at -$0.02 or -1.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.92 Million. That closing price of LODE’s stock is at a discount of -96.3% from its 52-week high price of $2.12 and is indicating a premium of 78.7% from its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.27 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.43 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.82%, in the last five days LODE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 31 when the stock touched $1.19 price level, adding 9.24% to its value on the day. Comstock Mining Inc.’s shares saw a change of 144.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.82% in past 5-day. Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE) showed a performance of 31.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 100.43 Million shares which calculate 22.67 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 316.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +316.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 316.67% for stock’s current value.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $50Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $50Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 75.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%