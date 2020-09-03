In recent trading session, United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) saw 1,352,566 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $160.94 trading at -$4.84 or -2.92% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $138.09 Billion. That current trading price of UPS’s stock is at a discount of -3.27% from its 52-week high price of $166.2 and is indicating a premium of 49.05% from its 52-week low price of $82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.31 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.43 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 5 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.81 in the current quarter.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.92%, in the last five days UPS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the stock touched $166.2 price level, adding 2.7% to its value on the day. United Parcel Service, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 38.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.94% in past 5-day. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) showed a performance of 13.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.13 Million shares which calculate 3.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $148.45 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -7.76% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $66 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $176. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +9.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -58.99% for stock’s current value.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that United Parcel Service, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +78.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -8.5% while that of industry is 9.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -12.6% in the current quarter and calculating -8.1% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20.09 Billion for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $22.12 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $18.32 Billion and $20.57 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 9.7% while estimating it to be 7.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -7.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.9%

UPS Dividends

United Parcel Service, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 20 and October 26, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.44%, the share has a forward dividend of 4.04 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.12%.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.23% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2022 institutions for United Parcel Service, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at UPS for having 57.9 Million shares of worth $6.44 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 46.67 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.6% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.19 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 20557199 shares of worth $1.92 Billion or 2.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.61 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.62 Billion in the company or a holder of 2.07% of company’s stock.