In last trading session, Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) saw 3,671,478 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.47 trading at -$0.12 or -20.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.97 Million. That closing price of CLUB’s stock is at a discount of -538.3% from its 52-week high price of $3 and is indicating a premium of 36.17% from its 52-week low price of $0.3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.43 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.92 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -20.51%, in the last five days CLUB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 28 when the stock touched $0.6749 price level, adding 30.36% to its value on the day. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -72.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.95% in past 5-day. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) showed a performance of 10.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 815.83 Million shares which calculate 424.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 538.3% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +538.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 538.3% for stock’s current value.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.32% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49 institutions for Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at CLUB for having 1.89 Million shares of worth $1.02 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 424.02 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $228.97 Thousand.

On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 310541 shares of worth $185.18 Thousand or 1.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 205.99 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $103.01 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.69% of company’s stock.