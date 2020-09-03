In recent trading session, SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) saw 1,689,098 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.95 trading at -$0.23 or -19.49% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $15.47 Million. That current trading price of SPCB’s stock is at a discount of -225.26% from its 52-week high price of $3.09 and is indicating a premium of 73.68% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 217.2 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.39 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -19.49%, in the last five days SPCB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 31 when the stock touched $1.25 price level, adding 27.6% to its value on the day. SuperCom Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 45.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -24.58% in past 5-day. SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) showed a performance of -34.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 836.86 Million shares which calculate 602.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 163.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +163.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 163.16% for stock’s current value.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.59% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%