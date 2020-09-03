In last trading session, SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) saw 1,076,726 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.37 trading at -$0.03 or -9.2% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.16 Million. That closing price of PER’s stock is at a discount of -372.97% from its 52-week high price of $1.75 and is indicating a premium of 32.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.25 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 952.73 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SandRidge Permian Trust (PER), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -9.2%, in the last five days PER remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 27 when the stock touched $0.85 price level, adding 57.06% to its value on the day. SandRidge Permian Trust’s shares saw a change of -57.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.11% in past 5-day. SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) showed a performance of -7.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 275.84 Million shares which calculate 0.29 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1251.35% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1251.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1251.35% for stock’s current value.

SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -32.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -31.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

PER Dividends

SandRidge Permian Trust is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 05 and November 09, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 11.94%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.05 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 31.21%.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.77% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20 institutions for SandRidge Permian Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) is the top institutional holder at PER for having 173.3 Thousand shares of worth $78.33 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 39.54 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.87 Thousand.