In last trading session, Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) saw 2,211,865 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.12 trading at $0.26 or 13.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $49.28 Million. That closing price of RENN’s stock is at a discount of -159.43% from its 52-week high price of $5.5 and is indicating a premium of 78.77% from its 52-week low price of $0.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 81.4 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 69.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Renren Inc. (RENN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 13.97%, in the last five days RENN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the stock touched $2.42-1 price level, adding 12.4% to its value on the day. Renren Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.41% in past 5-day. Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) showed a performance of -21.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 53.77 Million shares which calculate 0.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.1 to the stock, which implies a rise of 140.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.1. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +140.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 140.57% for stock’s current value.

Renren Inc. (RENN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 66.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%