For PVH Corp. (PVH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $61.2 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -3.64% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $107. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +68.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -44.89% for stock’s current value.

PVH Corp. (PVH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -40.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -4.73%

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 108.12% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 109.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 650 institutions for PVH Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at PVH for having 10.56 Million shares of worth $507.54 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 14.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 7.84 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $376.86 Million.

On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2342925 shares of worth $115.34 Million or 3.3% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.17 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $81.86 Million in the company or a holder of 3.06% of company’s stock.