In last trading session, Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) saw 1,304,329 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.66 trading at -$0.04 or -6.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $40.04 Million. That closing price of OGEN’s stock is at a discount of -216.67% from its 52-week high price of $2.09 and is indicating a premium of 45.45% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.97 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.46 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.24%, in the last five days OGEN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 27 when the stock touched $0.76 price level, adding 13.64% to its value on the day. Oragenics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 25.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.53% in past 5-day. Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) showed a performance of -45.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.6 Million shares which calculate 0.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 278.79% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +278.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 278.79% for stock’s current value.

Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 57.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%