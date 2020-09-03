In last trading session, Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) saw 1,120,054 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.07 trading at -$0.07 or -6.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.32 Million. That closing price of OPTT’s stock is at a discount of -114.02% from its 52-week high price of $2.29 and is indicating a premium of 69.16% from its 52-week low price of $0.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 984.13 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.14%, in the last five days OPTT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 31 when the stock touched $1.28 price level, adding 16.41% to its value on the day. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 22.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.83% in past 5-day. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) showed a performance of 29.7% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 660.02 Million shares which calculate 228.38 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1200 to the stock, which implies a rise of 112049.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1200 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1200. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +112049.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 112049.5% for stock’s current value.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 60.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 84.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%