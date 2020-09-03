In last trading session, LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) saw 1,322,345 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.14 trading at -$0.25 or -10.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $55.35 Million. That closing price of LPTH’s stock is at a discount of -127.57% from its 52-week high price of $4.87 and is indicating a premium of 74.77% from its 52-week low price of $0.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.08 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 935.69 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -10.46%, in the last five days LPTH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 27 when the stock touched $2.60-1 price level, adding 17.69% to its value on the day. LightPath Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 195.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.69% in past 5-day. LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) showed a performance of -50.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 623.71 Million shares which calculate 0.67 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.87% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +51.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 51.87% for stock’s current value.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -36% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -390.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%