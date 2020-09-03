In last trading session, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) saw 1,923,135 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.92 trading at $0.01 or 1.1% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $58.88 Million. That closing price of DFFN’s stock is at a discount of -146.74% from its 52-week high price of $2.27 and is indicating a premium of 77.17% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.52 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.91 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.1%, in the last five days DFFN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 27 when the stock touched $1.05 price level, adding 12.38% to its value on the day. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 99.7% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.68% in past 5-day. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) showed a performance of -20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 579.04 Million shares which calculate 198.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 280.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +280.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 280.43% for stock’s current value.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 58.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 78.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%