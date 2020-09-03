In last trading session, CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) saw 3,771,140 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.12 trading at $0.16 or 16.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $51.14 Million. That closing price of CWBR’s stock is at a discount of -279.46% from its 52-week high price of $4.25 and is indicating a premium of 24.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.07 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 522.55 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

CohBar, Inc. (CWBR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.77% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33 institutions for CohBar, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CWBR for having 1.18 Million shares of worth $1.83 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 2.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 971.65 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.51 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 442624 shares of worth $504.59 Thousand or 0.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 385.19 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $597.05 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.84% of company’s stock.