In last trading session, Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) saw 3,508,621 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.45 trading at $3.78 or 10.9% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.15 Billion. That closing price of IMVT’s stock is at a discount of -0.91% from its 52-week high price of $38.8 and is indicating a premium of 78.31% from its 52-week low price of $8.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 591.36 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 453.96 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.9%, in the last five days IMVT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the stock touched $38.80- price level, adding 0.9% to its value on the day. Immunovant, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 142.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.29% in past 5-day. Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) showed a performance of 70.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 929.68 Million shares which calculate 2.05 days to cover the short interests.

Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 73.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.1% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34 institutions for Immunovant, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RTW Investments LP is the top institutional holder at IMVT for having 5.72 Million shares of worth $139.21 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., which was holding about 2.37 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $57.61 Million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 625950 shares of worth $15.24 Million or 0.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 586.3 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $14.28 Million in the company or a holder of 0.72% of company’s stock.