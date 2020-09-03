In recent trading session, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) saw 2,651,659 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.23 trading at -$0.55 or -6.26% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $647.58 Million. That current trading price of ICLK’s stock is at a discount of -24.18% from its 52-week high price of $10.22 and is indicating a premium of 65.98% from its 52-week low price of $2.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.06 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.18 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.26%, in the last five days ICLK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the stock touched $10.09- price level, adding 17.49% to its value on the day. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 158.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.22% in past 5-day. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) showed a performance of 5.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.16 Million shares which calculate 0.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +57.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 21.51% for stock’s current value.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $68.17 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $73.59 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $54.17 Million and $56.67 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 25.8% while estimating it to be 29.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 72.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.59% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12 institutions for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at ICLK for having 2.3 Million shares of worth $12.25 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 4.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 1.1 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.3% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.84 Million.