In recent trading session, HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) saw 1,757,896 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.25 trading at -$0.18 or -0.82% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $86.29 Billion. That current trading price of HSBC’s stock is at a discount of -86.78% from its 52-week high price of $39.69 and is indicating a premium of 1.27% from its 52-week low price of $20.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.97 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.85 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.82%, in the last five days HSBC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 28 when the stock touched $22.15- price level, adding 3.61% to its value on the day. HSBC Holdings plc’s shares saw a change of -45.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.39% in past 5-day. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) showed a performance of -1.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.56 Million shares which calculate 3.52 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.89 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $23.89 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.89. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +12.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 12.42% for stock’s current value.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -53.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%