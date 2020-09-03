In last trading session, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) saw 2,107,797 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.99 trading at $0.03 or 3.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $56.4 Million. That closing price of FRSX’s stock is at a discount of -96.97% from its 52-week high price of $1.95 and is indicating a premium of 53.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.461. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.55 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.31%, in the last five days FRSX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 27 when the stock touched $1.0972 price level, adding 9.61% to its value on the day. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -4.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.17% in past 5-day. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) showed a performance of -35.6% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 138.94 Million shares which calculate 28.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 152.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +152.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 152.53% for stock’s current value.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 2.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.84% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8 institutions for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. is the top institutional holder at FRSX for having 450.86 Thousand shares of worth $716.86 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CIBC World Markets, Inc., which was holding about 445Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $707.55 Thousand.