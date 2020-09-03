In recent trading session, Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) saw 1,837,096 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $126.33 trading at $9.25 or 7.9% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $6.93 Billion. That current trading price of FIVE’s stock is at a discount of -9.21% from its 52-week high price of $137.97 and is indicating a premium of 62.38% from its 52-week low price of $47.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.04 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.01 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Five Below, Inc. (FIVE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.19 in the current quarter.

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.9%, in the last five days FIVE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 03 when the stock touched $128.99 price level, adding 2.31% to its value on the day. Five Below, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -1.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.93% in past 5-day. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) showed a performance of 16.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.32 Million shares which calculate 5.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $137.22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $120 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $155. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +22.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.01% for stock’s current value.

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Five Below, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +22.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -49.68% while that of industry is -10.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 5.6% in the current quarter and calculating 8.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -1.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $427.92 Million for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $783.48 Million in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021. Company posted $377.44 Million and $687.13 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.4% while estimating it to be 14% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 17.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.5%

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 102.54% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 501 institutions for Five Below, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at FIVE for having 5.11 Million shares of worth $545.95 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.94 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $528.21 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1632644 shares of worth $114.91 Million or 2.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.58 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $169.17 Million in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.