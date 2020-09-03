In last trading session, Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) saw 3,924,848 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.02 trading at -$0.09 or -2.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $623.05 Million. That closing price of EXK’s stock is at a discount of -19.15% from its 52-week high price of $4.79 and is indicating a premium of 75.37% from its 52-week low price of $0.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.2 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.82 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.19%, in the last five days EXK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the stock touched $4.25-5 price level, adding 5.41% to its value on the day. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s shares saw a change of 66.8% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.79% in past 5-day. Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) showed a performance of -6.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.61 Million shares which calculate 0.96 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.58 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.99 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +49.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.62% for stock’s current value.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $38.33 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $40.1 Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2018. Company posted $36.44 Million and $32.64 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.2% while estimating it to be 22.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -267.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.31% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 107 institutions for Endeavour Silver Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at EXK for having 7.16 Million shares of worth $16.33 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 4.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Merian Global Investors (UK) Ltd., which was holding about 3.29 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.49 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 7021705 shares of worth $13.48 Million or 4.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.65 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $6.05 Million in the company or a holder of 1.71% of company’s stock.