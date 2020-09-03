In last trading session, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) saw 1,531,950 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.2. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.93 trading at -$0.07 or -7.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $63.44 Million. That closing price of COCP’s stock is at a discount of -226.88% from its 52-week high price of $3.04 and is indicating a premium of 58.06% from its 52-week low price of $0.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.48 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -7.27%, in the last five days COCP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 31 when the stock touched $1.07 price level, adding 13.52% to its value on the day. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 86.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -31.96% in past 5-day. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) showed a performance of -45.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 751.25 Million shares which calculate 152.38 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 437.63% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +437.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 437.63% for stock’s current value.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $450Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $450Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%