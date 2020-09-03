For Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 18 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.22 in the current quarter.

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.16 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +51.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.45% for stock’s current value.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Change Healthcare Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +7.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -25.81% while that of industry is 1.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -18.5% in the current quarter and calculating -12.1% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -7.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $726.61 Million for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $774.21 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $795.81 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -8.7%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -101.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.1%

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.14% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 228 institutions for Change Healthcare Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. is the top institutional holder at CHNG for having 59.62 Million shares of worth $667.75 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 19.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 20.62 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $230.93 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6630940 shares of worth $66.24 Million or 2.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.65 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $63.32 Million in the company or a holder of 1.86% of company’s stock.