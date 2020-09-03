In recent trading session, Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) saw 3,050,320 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $48.9 trading at -$3.55 or -6.78% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $14.6 Billion. That current trading price of CPB’s stock is at a discount of -17.67% from its 52-week high price of $57.54 and is indicating a premium of 16.77% from its 52-week low price of $40.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.92 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.96 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Campbell Soup Company (CPB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.6 in the current quarter.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.78%, in the last five days CPB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 28 when the stock touched $53.29- price level, adding 7.94% to its value on the day. Campbell Soup Company’s shares saw a change of -0.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.94% in past 5-day. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) showed a performance of -1.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.97 Million shares which calculate 9.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $53.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $40 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $63. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +28.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -18.2% for stock’s current value.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Campbell Soup Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -1.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.83% while that of industry is 6.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20% in the current quarter and calculating 15.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -5.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.08 Billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.3 Billion in the next quarter that will end in October 01, 2020. Company posted $2.02 Billion and $2.18 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.6% while estimating it to be 5.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -20.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.64%

CPB Dividends

Campbell Soup Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between September 03 and September 03, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.67%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.4 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.88%.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 43.9% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.65% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 809 institutions for Campbell Soup Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CPB for having 23Million shares of worth $1.14 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 15.31 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $759.73 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 8475754 shares of worth $423.62 Million or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.74 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $265Million in the company or a holder of 1.9% of company’s stock.