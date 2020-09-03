In last trading session, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) saw 28,940,884 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.3. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.14 trading at -$0.99 or -7.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.28 Billion. That closing price of PLUG’s stock is at a discount of -9.21% from its 52-week high price of $14.35 and is indicating a premium of 83.79% from its 52-week low price of $2.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 24.32 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 28.22 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -7.01%, in the last five days PLUG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the stock touched $14.20- price level, adding 7.46% to its value on the day. Plug Power Inc.’s shares saw a change of 315.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.69% in past 5-day. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) showed a performance of 70.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 52.02 Million shares which calculate 1.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.94 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -1.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +14.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -27.7% for stock’s current value.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $110.79 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $88.57 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $61Million and $94.5 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 81.6% while estimating it to be -6.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%