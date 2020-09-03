In last trading session, iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) saw 17,155,313 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -5.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.01 trading at $0.04 or 2.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $350.57 Million. That closing price of IBIO’s stock is at a discount of -270.65% from its 52-week high price of $7.45 and is indicating a premium of 97.51% from its 52-week low price of $0.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 55.54 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 32.73 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For iBio, Inc. (IBIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.03%, in the last five days IBIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 28 when the stock touched $2.50-1 price level, adding 19.6% to its value on the day. iBio, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 707.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.29% in past 5-day. iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) showed a performance of -54.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.3 Million shares which calculate 0.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.1 to the stock, which implies a rise of 54.23% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.1. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +54.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 54.23% for stock’s current value.

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%