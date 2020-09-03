In recent trading session, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) saw 2,390,468 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $54.15 trading at -$0.93 or -1.71% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $37.82 Billion. That current trading price of EBAY’s stock is at a discount of -12.76% from its 52-week high price of $61.06 and is indicating a premium of 51.95% from its 52-week low price of $26.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.07 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.41 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For eBay Inc. (EBAY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 34 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 22 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.86 in the current quarter.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.71%, in the last five days EBAY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 28 when the stock touched $56.26- price level, adding 2.88% to its value on the day. eBay Inc.’s shares saw a change of 51.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.97% in past 5-day. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) showed a performance of -3.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.35 Million shares which calculate 2.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $61.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $49 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $82. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +51.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.51% for stock’s current value.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that eBay Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.5% while that of industry is 4.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 28.4% in the current quarter and calculating 8.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

28 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.7 Billion for the same. And 28 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.79 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $2.65 Billion and $2.79 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.8% while estimating it to be -0.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.92%

EBAY Dividends

eBay Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 21 and October 26, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.19%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.64 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 107.16% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 112.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1261 institutions for eBay Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at EBAY for having 52.6 Million shares of worth $2.76 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 46.14 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.42 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 22674166 shares of worth $681.59 Million or 3.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.71 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $719.01 Million in the company or a holder of 1.96% of company’s stock.