In last trading session, BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) saw 1,148,963 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.82 trading at $0 or 0% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $385.57 Million. That closing price of BDSI’s stock is at a discount of -88.74% from its 52-week high price of $7.21 and is indicating a premium of 25.39% from its 52-week low price of $2.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.52 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.13 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.06 in the current quarter.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing 0%, in the last five days BDSI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 27 when the stock touched $4.25-1 price level, adding 10.12% to its value on the day. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -39.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.48% in past 5-day. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) showed a performance of -8.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.05 Million shares which calculate 3.58 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 109.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +135.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 83.25% for stock’s current value.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) estimates and forecasts

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $39.55 Million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $41.73 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $30.31 Million and $31.64 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 30.5% while estimating it to be 31.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 74.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.73% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 204 institutions for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at BDSI for having 7.85 Million shares of worth $34.22 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), which was holding about 6.55 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.54 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2169310 shares of worth $8.22 Million or 2.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.88 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $8.18 Million in the company or a holder of 1.86% of company’s stock.