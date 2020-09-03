In recent trading session, BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) saw 1,852,371 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $53.06 trading at -$3.32 or -5.89% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $134.73 Billion. That current trading price of BHP’s stock is at a discount of -9.97% from its 52-week high price of $58.35 and is indicating a premium of 43.87% from its 52-week low price of $29.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.59 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.9 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BHP Group (BHP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.89%, in the last five days BHP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the stock touched $56.95- price level, adding 6.57% to its value on the day. BHP Group’s shares saw a change of -2.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.32% in past 5-day. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) showed a performance of -0.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.72 Million shares which calculate 7.75 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $57.66 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $45.01 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $67.42. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +27.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.17% for stock’s current value.

BHP Group (BHP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -0.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.3%

BHP Dividends

BHP Group is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.9%, the share has a forward dividend of 2.2 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.75%.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.46% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 436 institutions for BHP Group that are currently holding shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at BHP for having 7.54 Million shares of worth $374.99 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 5.93 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.4% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $294.74 Million.

On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Large Cap Value Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1103103 shares of worth $51.96 Million or 0.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.03 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $51.09 Million in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.