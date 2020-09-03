In recent trading session, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) saw 47,962,228 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.08 trading at $0.25 or 29.54% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $6.39 Million. That current trading price of EARS’s stock is at a discount of -196.3% from its 52-week high price of $3.2 and is indicating a premium of 39.81% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 332.45 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 296.21 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 29.54%, in the last five days EARS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 03 when the stock touched $1.4 price level, adding 25.55% to its value on the day. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -35.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.54% in past 5-day. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) showed a performance of 1.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.67 Million shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1224.07% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1224.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1224.07% for stock’s current value.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 55.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 84.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%