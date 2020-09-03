In last trading session, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) saw 11,832,484 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.9 trading at -$0.23 or -7.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $778.79 Million. That closing price of AR’s stock is at a discount of -60% from its 52-week high price of $4.64 and is indicating a premium of 77.93% from its 52-week low price of $0.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.59 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.22 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Antero Resources Corporation (AR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 5 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -7.35%, in the last five days AR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 27 when the stock touched $3.60-1 price level, adding 19.37% to its value on the day. Antero Resources Corporation’s shares saw a change of 1.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.91% in past 5-day. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) showed a performance of -2.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 40.56 Million shares which calculate 3.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +141.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.79% for stock’s current value.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Antero Resources Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +114.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 577.78% while that of industry is -44.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 79.6% in the current quarter and calculating 50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -12.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.01 Billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.01 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $1.12 Billion and $1.05 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -10.1% while estimating it to be -3.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 11.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 107.41% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 122.8%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 310 institutions for Antero Resources Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AR for having 22.27 Million shares of worth $56.56 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 17.88 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $45.41 Million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 8121423 shares of worth $20.63 Million or 3.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.51 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $5.35 Million in the company or a holder of 2.8% of company’s stock.