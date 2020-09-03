In last trading session, Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) saw 1,337,296 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.13 trading at $0.08 or 7.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $73.44 Million. That closing price of UONEK’s stock is at a discount of -505.31% from its 52-week high price of $6.84 and is indicating a premium of 50.44% from its 52-week low price of $0.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.12 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Urban One, Inc. (UONEK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.62%, in the last five days UONEK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 27 when the stock touched $1.32 price level, adding 14.39% to its value on the day. Urban One, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -40.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.32% in past 5-day. Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) showed a performance of -25.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 301.02 Million shares which calculate 49.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 430.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +430.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 430.97% for stock’s current value.

Urban One, Inc. (UONEK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -99.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%