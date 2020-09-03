In last trading session, Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) saw 1,232,136 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.84 trading at -$0.19 or -4.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $58.07 Million. That closing price of GENE’s stock is at a discount of -168.23% from its 52-week high price of $10.3 and is indicating a premium of 63.28% from its 52-week low price of $1.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 841.93 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.33 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.71%, in the last five days GENE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 27 when the stock touched $4.31-1 price level, adding 10.85% to its value on the day. Genetic Technologies Limited’s shares saw a change of 92.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.07% in past 5-day. Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) showed a performance of -7.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 413.83 Million shares which calculate 56.46 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 567.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25.65 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.65. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +567.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 567.97% for stock’s current value.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 49.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -9.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%