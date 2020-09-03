In last trading session, 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) saw 1,691,702 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.5 trading at -$1.13 or -4.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.66 Billion. That closing price of VNET’s stock is at a discount of -29.53% from its 52-week high price of $30.44 and is indicating a premium of 73.15% from its 52-week low price of $6.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.99 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.9 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.59%, in the last five days VNET remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the stock touched $24.99- price level, adding 5.96% to its value on the day. 21Vianet Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 224.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.86% in past 5-day. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) showed a performance of 8.1% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 998.06 Million shares which calculate 525.29 days to cover the short interests.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that 21Vianet Group, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -79.17% while that of industry is 4.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 28.6% in the current quarter and calculating -100% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $181.23 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $189.8 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.7% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.06% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 102 institutions for 21Vianet Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at VNET for having 7.08 Million shares of worth $168.88 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FIL LTD, which was holding about 6.02 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $143.69 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1450993 shares of worth $21.72 Million or 1.7% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.19 Million shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $17.8 Million in the company or a holder of 1.39% of company’s stock.