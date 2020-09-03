In last trading session, Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) saw 1,247,086 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.44 trading at -$0.03 or -6.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.56 Million. That closing price of ADXS’s stock is at a discount of -236.36% from its 52-week high price of $1.48 and is indicating a premium of 53.41% from its 52-week low price of $0.205. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.35 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.21 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.07%, in the last five days ADXS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 28 when the stock touched $0.55 price level, adding 20.11% to its value on the day. Advaxis, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -48.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.92% in past 5-day. Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) showed a performance of -24.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.43 Million shares which calculate 1.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1036.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1036.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1036.36% for stock’s current value.

Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 94.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%