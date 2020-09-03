In last trading session, Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) saw 1,356,554 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.5 trading at $0.01 or 0.4% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $95.66 Million. That closing price of UMRX’s stock is at a discount of -48.8% from its 52-week high price of $3.72 and is indicating a premium of 88.2% from its 52-week low price of $0.295. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 751.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.77 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.4%, in the last five days UMRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 28 when the stock touched $3.10-1 price level, adding 19.35% to its value on the day. Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 247.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.07% in past 5-day. Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) showed a performance of -7.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 747.69 Million shares which calculate 269.92 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 140% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +140% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 140% for stock’s current value.

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Unum Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +356.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -75% while that of industry is 12.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 89.7% in the current quarter and calculating -157.1% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -66.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 24.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.4% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.04% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 48.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33 institutions for Unum Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC is the top institutional holder at UMRX for having 3.36 Million shares of worth $1.39 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 10.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is New Leaf Venture Partners, L.l.c., which was holding about 1.8 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $742.1 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 400874 shares of worth $165.68 Thousand or 1.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 101.69 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $42.03 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.