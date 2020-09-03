In last trading session, Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) saw 1,016,413 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.03 trading at -$0.07 or -1.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $70.43 Million. That closing price of KTOV’s stock is at a discount of -257.32% from its 52-week high price of $14.4 and is indicating a premium of 45.41% from its 52-week low price of $2.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 770Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.92 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.71%, in the last five days KTOV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 27 when the stock touched $4.57-1 price level, adding 11.82% to its value on the day. Kitov Pharma Ltd’s shares saw a change of -48.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.78% in past 5-day. Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) showed a performance of -49.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 381.54 Million shares which calculate 130.66 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 644.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +644.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 644.42% for stock’s current value.

Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%