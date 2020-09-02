Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 1,167,780 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $606.84 Million, closed the last trade at $12.23 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 2.86% during that session. The VECO stock price is -57.07% off its 52-week high price of $19.21 and 39.33% above the 52-week low of $7.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 422.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 610.15 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) trade information

Sporting 2.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 28 when the VECO stock price touched $12.55- or saw a rise of 2.55%. Year-to-date, Veeco Instruments Inc. shares have moved -16.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) have changed -9.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.5 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +63.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.38% from current levels.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Veeco Instruments Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2600%, compared to 24.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 300% and 136.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +3%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $111.2 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $117.68 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $108.95 Million and $113.2 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.1% for the current quarter and 4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +0.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +80.9%.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.16% with a share float percentage of 89.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Veeco Instruments Inc. having a total of 202 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.18 Million shares worth more than $96.84 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 5.56 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $74.99 Million and represent 11.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.06% shares in the company for having 4000000 shares of worth $43.72 Million while later fund manager owns 3.05 Million shares of worth $41.19 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.15% of company’s outstanding stock.