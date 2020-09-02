Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 1,448,056 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $74.37 Billion, closed the last trade at $149.07 per share which meant it lost -$1.48 on the day or -0.98% during that session. The TGT stock price is -4.72% off its 52-week high price of $156.1 and 39.51% above the 52-week low of $90.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Target Corporation (TGT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.5.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) trade information

Despite being -0.98% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 27 when the TGT stock price touched $152.75 or saw a rise of 2.21%. Year-to-date, Target Corporation shares have moved 16.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) have changed 18.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.86 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $164.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $127 while the price target rests at a high of $180. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +20.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -14.81% from current levels.

Target Corporation (TGT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Target Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +39.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.89%, compared to -0.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10.3% and 3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +12.9%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.62 Billion for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $25.01 Billion for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $18.66 Billion and $23.4 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.5% for the current quarter and 6.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +10.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +16.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.08%.

TGT Dividends

Target Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 18 and November 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.72 at a share yield of 1.81%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.15%.