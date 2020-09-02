Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 2,046,981 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.98 Billion, closed the last trade at $57.72 per share which meant it gained $5.02 on the day or 9.53% during that session. The AMBA stock price is -27.49% off its 52-week high price of $73.59 and 37.6% above the 52-week low of $36.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 855.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 520.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) trade information

Sporting 9.53% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the AMBA stock price touched $57.75- or saw a rise of 0.05%. Year-to-date, Ambarella, Inc. shares have moved -4.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) have changed 27.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $59.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50 while the price target rests at a high of $79. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +36.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -13.37% from current levels.

Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ambarella, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +4.6% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -88.41%, compared to -0.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -109.5% and -87.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.9%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -45.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.86% with a share float percentage of 83.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ambarella, Inc. having a total of 313 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.12 Million shares worth more than $142.82 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.85 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $130.54 Million and represent 8.3% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.68% shares in the company for having 921175 shares of worth $44.73 Million while later fund manager owns 810.02 Thousand shares of worth $39.33 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.36% of company’s outstanding stock.