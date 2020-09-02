Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,365,700 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $207.87 Million, closed the last trade at $7.3 per share which meant it gained $0.97 on the day or 15.32% during that session. The KLR stock price is -52.74% off its 52-week high price of $11.15 and 47.95% above the 52-week low of $3.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 184.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 409.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) trade information

Sporting 15.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the KLR stock price touched $7.75-5 or saw a rise of 5.81%. Year-to-date, Kaleyra, Inc. shares have moved -14.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) have changed 63.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 620.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +132.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.11% from current levels.

Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -77.2%.

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 111.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.08% with a share float percentage of -254.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kaleyra, Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nomura Holdings Inc. with over 1.63 Million shares worth more than $6.57 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Nomura Holdings Inc. held 5.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cowen and Company, LLC, with the holding of over 832.61 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.36 Million and represent 2.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.28% shares in the company for having 365042 shares of worth $1.47 Million while later fund manager owns 49.02 Thousand shares of worth $330.89 Thousand as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.