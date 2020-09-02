Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,586,515 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.45 Billion, closed the last trade at $135.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.61 on the day or -0.45% during that session. The BYND stock price is -25.19% off its 52-week high price of $169.31 and 64.37% above the 52-week low of $48.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

Despite being -0.45% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 27 when the BYND stock price touched $138.5 or saw a rise of 2.35%. Year-to-date, Beyond Meat, Inc. shares have moved 78.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) have changed 7.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.99 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $121.37, which means that the shares’ value could jump -10.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $53 while the price target rests at a high of $173. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +27.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -60.81% from current levels.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) estimates and forecasts

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $132.41 Million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $135.37 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $91.96 Million and $98.48 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 44% for the current quarter and 37.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +42.6%.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.22% with a share float percentage of 38.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Beyond Meat, Inc. having a total of 387 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.42 Million shares worth more than $458.19 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.51 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $201.88 Million and represent 2.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.88% shares in the company for having 1172111 shares of worth $78.06 Million while later fund manager owns 1.03 Million shares of worth $68.88 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.66% of company’s outstanding stock.