Mediaco Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,955,859 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.94 Million, closed the last trade at $4.2 per share which meant it gained $0.65 on the day or 18.31% during that session. The MDIA stock price is -304.76% off its 52-week high price of $17 and 73.81% above the 52-week low of $1.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 74.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 84.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mediaco Holding Inc. (MDIA) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Mediaco Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) trade information

Sporting 18.31% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the MDIA stock price touched $5.20-1 or saw a rise of 17.88%. Year-to-date, Mediaco Holding Inc. shares have moved 122.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mediaco Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) have changed -13.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Mediaco Holding Inc. (MDIA) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Mediaco Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 99.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.24% with a share float percentage of 4081.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mediaco Holding Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Standard General L.P. with over 184.2 Thousand shares worth more than $959.69 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Standard General L.P. held 10.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 98.89 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $515.24 Thousand and represent 5.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.01% shares in the company for having 67571 shares of worth $286.5 Thousand while later fund manager owns 12.99 Thousand shares of worth $67.69 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.77% of company’s outstanding stock.