Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) has a beta value of 2.32 and has seen 1,071,873 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.09 Million, closed the last trade at $2.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.57% during that session. The ATOS stock price is -102.39% off its 52-week high price of $5.08 and 69.72% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 467.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 833.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information

Despite being -1.57% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the ATOS stock price touched $3.11-1 or saw a rise of 19.29%. Year-to-date, Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 59.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) have changed -33.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 255.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 218.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +218.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 218.73% from current levels.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +53.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +63.1%.